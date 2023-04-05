Man released from police custody after victim's inconclusive autopsy

A man who was taken into custody after the death of another man in Edmonton last week has been released without charges while police wait to find out what caused the victim's death.

The 34-year-old man was found unresponsive shortly before 1 p.m. on March 31 when emergency crews arrived at Jasper Avenue and 100 Street after receiving multiple calls about a disturbance.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

An autopsy was conducted on the victim on Tuesday.

The cause and manner of death are now pending further testing.

A 50-year-old man was taken into custody on the day of the victim's death. He has since been released.

The homicide section is still investigating.