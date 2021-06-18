Man reported missing in Guelph found dead

A man reported missing was found dead outside the city of Guelph on Friday, police say.

Guelph police say no further details will be released.

"The Guelph Police Service extends deepest condolences to the male's family and friends," reads a tweet from police.

**Update

The male reported missing earlier today has unfortunately been located deceased outside the City of Guelph. No further details will be released. The Guelph Police Service extends deepest condolences to the male’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/5Z0EMDBFy0