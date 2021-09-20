Man reported missing in McGregor, Ont. found deceased: OPP

After an extensive search, a 65-year-old man who was reported missing in McGregor was found deceased on Monday, Essex OPP say.

Police responded to a missing person report around 9:15 p.m. Saturday after family members became concerned for the well-being of Clare Romanick who had not been seen or spoken to since that afternoon.

A search involving the OPP Avian Services helicopter and the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team was conducted Sunday and into Monday.

Romanick was found deceased Monday afternoon. Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com