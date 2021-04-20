iHeartRadio

Man reported missing in November found dead in city's northeast

Calgary police released this photo of Avtar Singh Kalkat. The man went missing in the early morning hours of Nov. 7, 2020. (Supplied)

A Calgary man who went missing from the community of Cornerstone last November was found dead in a pond in the city's northeast on Monday.

Avtar Singh Kalkat was last seen by his family at his home on November 7, 2020 and was seen a few hours later at a park in the area before he disappeared.

On Monday, Kalkat was located in a pond near the intersection of Stoney Trail and Country Hills Boulevard N.E. by police, with support from HAWCS.

Police say Kalkat's death is not criminal in nature.