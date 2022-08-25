Man reported missing in Wentworth Creek found safe: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP says a man reported missing in Wentworth Creek, N.S., has been found safe.

Police initially believed the 42-year-old man went missing from Lower Sackville, N.S., but later determined he was last seen in Wentworth Creek on Friday.

Police had been actively searching for the Wentworth Creek man this week, with assistance from RCMP air services.

The RCMP said Thursday morning that the man has been found and is safe.