Man reported 'unlawfully at large' from B.C. psychiatric hospital has been found: RCMP

Mounties say a man who was reported "unlawfully at large" after he didn't return to a B.C. forensic psychiatric hospital has been found.

According to a news release from the RCMP, 20-year-old Eric Sabbadin failed to return to the hospital on Colony Farm Road in Coquitlam after he was supposed to go to an appointment at a clinic offsite.

Police said in their initial statement he was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and that he never went to that appointment.

"Sabbadin enjoys riding the bus, and his Compass card indicated that he has been riding on the buses all over the Lower Mainland," Mounties said in their news release reporting Sabbadin missing.

In an updated statement sent just before 8 a.m., Mounties said Sabbadin had been located. They did not provide any details on his condition or where he was found.