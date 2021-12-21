Man reportedly disguised as Uber Eats employee breaks into Waterloo apartment

Waterloo regional police are looking for a man they said was disguised as an Uber Eats employee when he broke into a Waterloo apartment.

The incident was reported to officials around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a release, the man entered the building in the area of Sunview Street and University Avenue West disguised as an Uber Eats employee.

Police say the suspect then entered an apartment and stole a wallet before fleeing.

An image in connection to the incident has been released by officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.