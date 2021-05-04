Man rescued after being trapped under vehicle in Seaforth, Ont.

A concerned citizen reported hearing early morning calls for help, leading emergency crews to a man who had become trapped under his vehicle.

Huron County OPP got the call around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday from a Seaforth resident who said they could hear someone calling for help.

Officers responded to the Coleman Street area and were quickly able to hear the calls and track them to Seaforth Lion's Park on Huron Road.

That's where they found a 34-year-old man pinned under a four-door hatchback.

Firefighters were able to safely jack up the car and remove the trapped man, who was then transported to hospital by paramedics and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man had been working on the exhaust of his car when the jack shifted causing the car to drop and trap him.

OPP are thanking the caller for taking action and contacting police.