Man rescued from black rocks at Peggy's Cove
For the second time this month, a person has slipped on the black rocks at Peggy's Cove in Nova Scotia.
On Thursday around 1 p.m., Halifax District RCMP, fire crews, and the Canadian Coast Guard received a call of a man who had slipped at the popular tourism site.
A witness says the man slipped on the black rocks and had difficulty getting back up. Though he didn't fall into the water, he was still hit by a wave.
"Some people went down and helped him, threw him a rope with very little help from the rope, but with help from the rope he was able to get back to the white rocks and to safety. He came up and talked to the firemen and the police officers that had arrived by then, and went on his way unharmed," said John Campbell, owner of Sou'Wester Restaurant.
Police say the 28-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S., was rescued and did not suffer any injuries.
Earlier this month, two brothers slipped off the rocks. One died and the other was injured.
