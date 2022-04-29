Man rescued from fire at downtown Victoria apartment building

One man was rescued from a high-rise balcony after a fire broke out in a downtown Victoria apartment Friday morning.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a unit on the ninth floor of View Towers, at the corner of Quadra and View streets.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to retrieve the man from the balcony and brought him to the ground, where he was taken into an ambulance.

There is no word yet on the man's injuries, though he was conscious and talking with paramedics and firefighters after he was removed from the balcony.

"Him and I have been neighbours for a while," said Tobias Jones, who said he lives in the unit next to where the fire started.

The resident said he left his apartment for less than an hour and came back to see smoke pouring from the building.

"Right now there's going to be a lot of water damage and a lot of smoke damage," Jones said.

Quadra Street was closed to vehicle traffic Friday as emergency crews responded to the scene.