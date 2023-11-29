iHeartRadio

Man rescued from Moncton dumpster


A man had to be rescued from a Moncton, N.B., dumpster that was emptied into a garbage truck Wednesday morning.

The driver heard someone yelling from the dumpster and police and fire crews responded to the scene, using a ladder to help the person climb out.

Moncton Fire platoon chief Paul Bruens said the man wasn’t injured.

