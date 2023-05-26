Man rescued from the Ottawa River near Hull, Que., empty kayak found nearby

A man is in critical condition in hospital after being rescued from the Ottawa River near Hull, Que.

Witnesses called Gatineau police at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday to report seeing an individual in distress in the Ottawa River near the Chaudiere Rapids.

Gatineau police, along with the Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Unit and Ottawa police, responded to the call. Police say the man was located about 15 minutes after officials arrived on the scene.

"Our Water Rescue Team located/rescued the individual out of the water," Ottawa Fire said on Twitter.

"The individual was unresponsive. Water Rescue Techs began CPR immediately in the boat as we transported them back to Hull Marina."

The victim was transported to hospital, and is listed in critical condition.

Police say an empty kayak was found in the Ottawa River, and believe it belonged to the man found unresponsive in the water.

