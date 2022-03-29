Man reunited with lost rent money after Saanich senior finds $1,600 in cash, hands it over to police

A man who lost his rent money this week can thank a very honest Saanich, B.C., man for getting it back.

Saanich police say 90-year-old Robert Davies found a bundle of cash while walking home from Tim Hortons on Monday morning.

When Davies returned home, he called police and said he'd found $1,600 on the street.

Two hours later police say a panicked man reported his rent money had fallen out of his jacket pocket.

A small amount of detective work confirmed it was the man’s cash and police returned it.

"Surprised is hardly the word – I guess I was really dumbfounded," said Davies about finding the cash.

'BIG MONEY'

On his daily walks to Tim Hortons near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Cedar Hill Cross Road, Davies will often pick up trash on or around the sidewalk as he goes, keeping his neighbourhood clean.

On this particular day, walking along Cedar Hill Cross Road, Davies bent over and picked up a few napkins on the sidewalk.

Upon further inspection, the damp napkins were folded around several $50 and $100 bills.

"I picked this up and noticed there where a number of bills sticking out of it," said the 90-year-old Good Samaritan.

"If it was 50 cents or something like that I found, I’d pick it up and put it in my pocket and nothing said, but this was big money."

He says it was stacked together like it had just been withdrawn from a bank, something he suggested to police when he called them about the found cash.

Although he hasn’t received a formal thank you from the person, Davies says he is pleased the money found its way back to its rightful owner.

According to police, the owner of the cash was extremely grateful and thankful to Davies for doing the right thing.