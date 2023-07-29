Man riding a bike with a knife arrested, RCMP seeking witnesses
Leduc RCMP are looking for a driver who may have been threatened with a knife by a man riding a bicycle.
At around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers say a man on a bike approached a vehicle and "brandished a knife" in a parking lot at 5421 50 Street.
No one was injured and the suspect was arrested.
Officers say they believe a person driving a van in the same parking lot had a similar interaction with the man and may have hit his bike when leaving the area.
RCMP want to speak with the driver of the van. They are asking anyone who was there at the time of the incident, or who has information that could help the investigation, to contact them at 780-980-7267.
