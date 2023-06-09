Man riding e-bike with knife, baton and shotgun arrested in Red Deer: RCMP

A central Alberta man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested while riding an e-bike armed with a knife.

On May 19, RCMP were patrolling downtown Red Deer when they noticed the 45-year-old Red Deer resident riding the bike and carrying an extendable baton and a knife.

Mounties say further investigation found the man was carrying several other weapons, including a shotgun with the serial number scratched off.

He was also in possession of what RCMP called a "significant amount" of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The man is facing 13 charges. He was scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer Friday.