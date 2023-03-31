Man robbed at knifepoint at Coxwell Station during rush hour

Police say a man has been robbed at knifepoint at Coxwell Station.

Toronto police received a call for a robbery just after 4:20 p.m. on Friday, they said on Twitter.

The man was allegedly robbed on the subway platform by two suspects.

No injuries have been reported.

TPS is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the two suspects. One is described as a tall Black male wearing a navy blue jacket and ski mask, while the other is a shorter Black male with a buzz cut wearing all black clothing.

This incident follows numerous violent incidents on the TTC in 2023, including the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old on Saturday night.

TTC safety is a hot-button topic for the ongoing mayoral election. Candidates have voiced deep concerns over violent incidents on Toronto’s transit system, and have listed improved cellular service, increased policing and hiring social workers as possible tactics to address the problem.

More to come.