Man robbed at knifepoint at Toronto subway station; suspect fled: police


image.jpg

Toronto police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed at knifepoint at Runnymede subway station Wednesday night.

In a Tweet published Wednesday The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Investigators allege that a male victim was robbed of his personal belongings, and that a knife was seen during the interaction.

The suspect fled the scene, police say. No injuries were reported.

