Man robbed at knifepoint at Toronto subway station; suspect fled: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed at knifepoint at Runnymede subway station Wednesday night.

In a Tweet published Wednesday The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Investigators allege that a male victim was robbed of his personal belongings, and that a knife was seen during the interaction.

The suspect fled the scene, police say. No injuries were reported.

ROBBERY:

Runnymede Subway Station

- reports that someone was robbed at knifepoint at Runnymede Subway @TTCnotices

- police o/s

- officers advised male victim was robbed of personal belonging, knife seen

- suspect fled

- no injuries reported

- ongoing investigation#GO366879

^al