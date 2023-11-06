Man robbed in Kitchener parking lot: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a 63-year-old man in Kitchener.

Police say the victim was walking in a parking lot in the area of Ira Needles Boulevard and Highland Road West when he was approached by a male he didn’t know.

The suspect assaulted the victim, took his personal belongings, then drove away in a black four-door car, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

No suspect description has been released.