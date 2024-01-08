Man robbed while making alcohol delivery to Regina home: police
Digital Journalist - CTV News Regina
Drew Postey
A 22-year-old Regina man has been charged after police say a man was robbed while delivering alcohol to a home on the 1200 block of Cameron Street on Saturday night.
A Regina police news release says officers were called to the home around 9:30 p.m. where the victim said while he was making the delivery a man answered the door with a knife and threatened him before grabbing the alcohol and fleeing the scene on foot.
A canine officer tracked the suspect to a nearby home on the 1300 block of Cameron Street where he was arrested without further incident, police said.
The 22-year-old suspect who was charged with robbery will make his first court appearance on Monday.
