Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say was denied entry into a convenience store after robbing another earlier that day.

According to a news release, officers first responded to a reported robbery on Friday in the area of Highland Road East and Mausser Avenue in Kitchener.

Police say a man entered the store, took out a knife, demanded cash, and fled. Officers searched the area but couldn’t find him.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect reportedly tried to enter another convenience store just down Highland near Glen Road.

He was denied entry by staff and police were called, according to officials.

Police say they found the man a short distance away and arrested him.

A 33-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with robbery with a weapon. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.