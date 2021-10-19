Man robs woman at knifepoint; stolen car ends up in rollover on Manitoba highway

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP arrested a man for an armed robbery on Friday after the stolen car ended up in a rollover on a Manitoba highway.

Police were called to the robbery at a gas station on Minnewawa Street in Lac du Bonnet, Man., around 12:55 p.m.

Mounties allege that a man went up to a woman, took out a knife, and stole her car. The victim, a 60-year-old woman, was not hurt.

The stolen car was then seen driving south on Highway 11 at a high speed.

Mounties patrolled Highway 11 and found the car, which had been involved in a rollover at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 44. Officers noted the suspect was driving too fast to make the turn onto Highway 44 and rolled the car.

When officers got to the scene of the rollover, the suspect tried to run away but was caught. A number of bystanders told police the suspect had tried unsuccessfully to carjack another vehicle before he ran away.

An 18-year-old man from Lac du Bonnet was arrested, taken into custody, and then taken to the hospital for medical assessment.

When the suspect was in custody, officers learned of a house fire on Leslie Avenue in Lac du Bonnet, which turned out to be the accused’s home.

Fire crews went to the scene and extinguished the fire, but the home sustained extensive damage.

Police allege the fire was set deliberately. The Office of the Fire Commissioner is helping with the investigation.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.