Man running halfway across Canada for charity passes through Regina

An Ontario man is making the trek halfway across Canada for a worthy cause.

Rick Fall is running from Victoria, B.C. to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. to raise money for Make a Wish Canada and Childhood Cancer Canada.

Fall passed through Regina on Friday on his way home to Ontario. He began the 4,200 km cross-country odyssey in Victoria on April 12.

Fall has a personal reason for supporting the charities, his niece was granted a wish before she passed away. But that’s not the only reason he’s chosen to run the equivalent of 100 marathons.

“Because I think I can,” said Fall.

“I’ve come across a number of children in my teaching career that are in need for some help with critical illness or cancer research,” he added. “And the families of the children also need help financially.”

Fall’s travelling companions are his wife Collette, and dog Razzle. They’ve endured rain, snow, high winds and now extreme heat. The trio expect to arrive home in Sault Ste. Marie in August.