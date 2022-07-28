Man rushed to hospital after Anderson Road crash
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
One person was badly injured in a collision in the intersection of Anderson Road and 24th Street S.W. on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle rollover.
EMS say paramedics rushed one man to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Calgary police are investigating what caused the crash.
