iHeartRadio

Man rushed to hospital after Anderson Road crash

Calgary emergency crews respond to a crash in the intersection of Anderson Road and 24th Street S.W. on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

One person was badly injured in a collision in the intersection of Anderson Road and 24th Street S.W. on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle rollover. 

EMS say paramedics rushed one man to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Calgary police are investigating what caused the crash. 

12