Man rushed to hospital after being found with 'multiple gunshot wounds' in Scarborough
A man was rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting late Tuesday night in Scarborough.
The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Kennedy Road, south of Eglinton Avenue East.
Toronto police told CP24 that officers located a man with "multiple gunshot wounds" at the scene.
The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries via emergency run. Investigators said that his injuries are not life threatening.
A sedan with multiple bullet holes on the driver's side was seen at the scene.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
All lanes of Kennedy Road at Eglinton Avenue East were closed as police investigated, but have since reopened.
Toronto police officers are no longer at scene, but the investigation continues.
More to come. This is a developing story.
