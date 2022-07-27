Man rushed to hospital after being hit with wine bottle in Christie Pits

A man has been seriously injured after being struck in the head with a wine bottle during an altercation in the city's Christie Pits neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.

Police say it happened in the area of Bloor Street West and Carling Avenue, east of Ossington Avenue, around 8:30 p.m.

"It involved two individuals that we believe that they're known to each other and a fight occurred," said Duty Insp. Jeff Bangild. "The victim was struck over the head with a wine bottle. That injury caused a significant amount of blood loss."

The victim was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, Bangild said.

Officers are searching the area for the suspect and canvassing the neighbourhood for information. No description has been released.

"It's not a random attack, per se. It's these two individuals had a beef with each other and decided to take it out on the street itself," Bangild said.

He added that the area was busy at the time and is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault to come forward and contact police.