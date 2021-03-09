Codiac RCMP say a 43-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious -- but non-life-threatening injuries -- after he was stabbed twice in Dieppe, N.B.

Police says they were called to the Purolator Courier facilities on Champlain Streetaround 5:30 Tuesday evening after an altercation between two men who are known to each other.

Police says witnesses gave a good description of the suspect and he was arrested a short time later near the area.

A 34-year-old man is in custody and will appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday.