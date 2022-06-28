Man rushed to hospital after downtown Toronto stabbing

A man is in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times at a busy downtown square.

Police were called to Yonge and Dundas streets around 7:23 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

An adult male was subsequently rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police subsequently said he has life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing took place just outside the busy northeast corner of the Eaton Centre as throngs of people were out enjoying the evening.

Yellow police tape cordoned off an area of the sidewalk outside the busy mall and a broken beer bottle could be lying on the ground in that area.

One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact investigators.