Man rushed to hospital after downtown Toronto stabbing
A man is in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times at a busy downtown square.
Police were called to Yonge and Dundas streets around 7:23 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
An adult male was subsequently rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Police subsequently said he has life-threatening injuries.
The stabbing took place just outside the busy northeast corner of the Eaton Centre as throngs of people were out enjoying the evening.
Yellow police tape cordoned off an area of the sidewalk outside the busy mall and a broken beer bottle could be lying on the ground in that area.
One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact investigators.
-
Two suspects arrested in murder of Hamilton man who was shot and thrown from vehicleHamilton police have made two arrests in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man who was shot and then thrown from a vehicle back in March.
-
Lamborghinis impounded in West Vancouver after drivers caught speedingTwo Lamborghinis have been impounded after their drivers were spotted going nearly twice the posted speed limit in West Vancouver.
-
'They sucked me right in': Retired Windsor firefighter scammed out of thousandsA retired Windsor firefighter is joining Windsor police in warning residents about a gift card scam after falling victim to one this past weekend.
-
80-year-old elm tree saved in SelkirkAn 80-year-old elm tree in Selkirk has been saved from construction damage with some creative city planning.
-
World long drive champ Kyle Berkshire has the need for speedWhen you swing a golf club as hard as Kyle Berkshire does you're bound to break some records.
-
Police release photos of Harriston bank robberyWellington County OPP have released photos of a bank robbery that took place last week in Harriston, Ont.
-
Visitation restrictions relaxed at Manitoba health-care facilitiesThe province is changing visitation principles in care homes, clinics, and other care settings to reflect lower COVID-19 transmission rates.
-
Contest promotes using transit to get around Banff, Lake LouiseThe tourism bureau for Banff and Lake Louise has launched a new contest with more than $1,500 in prizes as a way to encourage visitors to use local transit.
-
Mountie cleared by police watchdog after officer-involved shooting in Maskwacis in 2018An RCMP officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the province's police watchdog after an officer-involved shooting in Maskwacis in 2018.