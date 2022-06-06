Man rushed to hospital after Hamilton industrial incident

A man has been rushed to hospital after an industrial accident in Hamilton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kenilworth Avenue North and Burlington Street East shortly before 8 p.m.

A man in his 40s was found at the scene without vital signs, a Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson told CP24. He was subsequently rushed to a trauma centre as first responders worked to revive him, paramedics said.

There is no word so far on what exactly happened.

Police remain at the scene and are investigating, Hamilton Fire said.