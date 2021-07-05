Man rushed to hospital after North York shooting

A 47-year-old man was rushed to a trauma centre after being shot in North York Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue at around 8 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries via emergency run.

Police later said the victim was in stable condition.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the back of an apartment building in the area Monday night and police could be seen searching the premises. Evidence markers were also visible on the grass outside the building.

Police said they are looking for at least one suspect who fled the scene.

“What I can tell you is he did flee northbound on Keele. We of course lost sight of him,” Duty Insp. Katherine Stephenson told CP24 at the scene. “Numerous investigative units have attended, including our canine unit, that have searched the area and we were unsuccessful. What I can tell you, we've increased our uniform presence in the area with our Public Safety Unit.”

She said police are trying to track down surveillance footage from the area.

Police have released few details so far as to a possible motive, but are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

SHOOTING:

Keele St + Finch Av W

8:02pm

- reports a person has been shot

- police are o/s

- 1 persson w/gunshot wounds located@TorontoMedics o/s transporting man to hospital via emerg run

- heavy police presence in area

- anyone w/info @TPS31Div 416-808-3100#GO1263005

^lb