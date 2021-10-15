Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Etobicoke
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A shooting in Etobicoke Friday evening left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.
It happened outside a building in the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West, west of Martin Grove Road, shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Police say they received a call about gunshots in the area, and when officers arrived, they located one person with ‘very serious injuries.’
The victim, a man in his 20s, was rushed to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, paramedics say.
There is no suspect information available.
