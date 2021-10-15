Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Etobicoke
A stabbing in Etobicoke Friday evening left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.
It happened outside a building in the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West, west of Martin Grove Road, shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Police say they received a call about gunshots in the area, and when officers arrived, they located one person with ‘very serious injuries.’
The victim, a man in his 20s, was rushed to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, paramedics say.
On Saturday morning, police said the victim's injuries were assessed at the hospital and determined to be from a stabbing not a shooting.
There is no suspect information available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
