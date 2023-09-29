iHeartRadio

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Etobicoke


A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Etobicoke Friday evening.

Police say they received a call for a stabbing near Park Lawn Road and Bayside Lane just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located the man suffering from a stab wound.

Toronto paramedics say the victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

