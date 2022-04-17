iHeartRadio

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in North York

A Toronto police officer is seen downtown on Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York's Newtonbrook neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue, north of Finch Avenue, just after 2:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said they arrived at the scene and located a man stabbed in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

Police have not released suspect information.

