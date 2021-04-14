Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Scarborough
One person has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred near Morningside and Sheppard avenues.
Paramedics say that a man was found with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
STABBING:
Morningside and Sheppard Ave E
- reports of man stabbed
- @TorontoMedics o/s
- male being transported to hospital
- officers will assist with emergency run
- anyone w/info contact @TPS42Div 416-808-4200#GO685072
^ep2