Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Scarborough

One person has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Morningside and Sheppard avenues.

Paramedics say that a man was found with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

STABBING:

Morningside and Sheppard Ave E

- reports of man stabbed

- @TorontoMedics o/s

- male being transported to hospital

- officers will assist with emergency run

- anyone w/info contact @TPS42Div 416-808-4200#GO685072

^ep2