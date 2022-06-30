Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after downtown stabbing: WPS

Two suspects have been arrested after a man was stabbed Wednesday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service said officers were called at around 9:45 p.m. to a report of a serious assault near Spence Street and Ellice Avenue.

Officers were told a group of men assaulted another man by kicking him in the head before running away.

Police arrived on scene and administered emergency medical care to the man who had been stabbed and had upper-body injuries.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition, and was later upgraded to stable.

Two suspects were found and taken into custody.

Aaron David Woodhouse, 24, from Winnipeg was charged with aggravated assault and detained in custody.

Troy William Masters, 30, of Winnipeg also faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault.

He was detained in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.