Man rushed to hospital in serious condition after fire in Courtenay utility trailer

One man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a fire inside a utility trailer in Courtenay, B.C., on Thursday morning.

The trailer was in an industrial parking lot on Puntledge Road. Fire crews were called when smoke was seen coming from inside the windowless unit.

“Unfortunately, when we arrived we found an individual inside the trailer that we extricated and had to provide some first aid on until the ambulance arrived,” said Courtenay Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. when crews were also dealing with fires lit behind Courtenay City Hall, where they’ve attended several fires lit by people trying to keep warm.

“Temperatures have been dropping and it is colder," MacDonald said. "People are going to do whatever they can to escape the cold and stay warm so no it’s not a surprise to find somebody taking shelter in a trailer."