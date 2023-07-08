Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after north Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they were called to the area of Victoria Park and Van Horne avenues, just south of Finch Avenue, shortly before 2 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said paramedics are on scene, and a man is in custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.

