Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after north Toronto stabbing


Toronto police sectioned off the area near Victoria Park and Van Horne avenues following an afternoon stabbing on July 8. (CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they were called to the area of Victoria Park and Van Horne avenues, just south of Finch Avenue, shortly before 2 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said paramedics are on scene, and a man is in custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.

STABBING:
Victoria Park Ave & Van Horne Ave
1:54pm
- reports of a man located with injuries
- police and medics are o/s
- victim located with a stab wound
- victim transported to hospital via emerg run
- man is in police custody
- anyone with info, call police#GO1586057
^se

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2023
