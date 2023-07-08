Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after north Toronto stabbing
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Alex Arsenych
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds Saturday afternoon.
Officers said they were called to the area of Victoria Park and Van Horne avenues, just south of Finch Avenue, shortly before 2 p.m.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said paramedics are on scene, and a man is in custody.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.
STABBING:
Victoria Park Ave & Van Horne Ave
1:54pm
- reports of a man located with injuries
- police and medics are o/s
- victim located with a stab wound
- victim transported to hospital via emerg run
- man is in police custody
- anyone with info, call police#GO1586057
^se
-
Toronto police to shut down bar in headquarters after drunk driving crashThe Toronto Police Service (TPS) is shutting down the licensed bar inside its downtown headquarters that’s served senior officers mostly below the radar for more than 30 years, after a possible connection to a superintendent’s drunk driving crash.
-
Hundreds gather in Sarajevo to pay their respects to Srebrenica massacre victimsHundreds lined the Bosnian capital's main street Sunday as a truck carrying 30 coffins passed on its way to Srebrenica, where newly identified victims of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II will be buried on the 28th anniversary of the massacre.
-
Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridgeRussian-installed authorities in the Crimean peninsula on Sunday reported shooting down a cruise missile near the city of Kerch and briefly suspending traffic on the Kerch bridge that links the annexed territory to Russia.
-
'I'm coming home': NBA podcaster who quit his job to play pickup around the world brings tour to TorontoLeigh Ellis was already living any basketball fan’s dream.
-
Two people seriously injured in King City collision that shut down Highway 400Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision late Saturday night in King City.
-
2 cyclists collide in west Toronto: one critically injured, other flees the sceneA cyclist has been critically injured after two cyclists collided early Saturday afternoon in Toronto’s west end.
-
-
Ottawa Hospital to pay city $12.9M to allow long-term care project to go through near Riverside CampusA slice of land near the Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus could one day become a major long-term care and retirement complex, but it would require city council not act on an agreement between the city and the hospital over land use.
-
Masoli injured again as Ticats beat Redblacks 21-13Ottawa's Jeremiah Masoli, in his season debut, left in the second quarter with a leg injury. The 34-year-old was trying to roll out to his right when, untouched, he fell to the turf and immediately clutched his left leg.