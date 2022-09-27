iHeartRadio

Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after daylight shooting in North York


Police tape is shown in this file photo.

An adult male has been rushed to a trauma centre with very serious injuries after a daylight shooting in North York.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. near Signet and Ormont drives, police say.

The victim was transported via emergency run.

All lanes are currently blocked on Signet Drive between Garyray and Ormont drives due to the police investigation.

There are no details on suspects at this time.

