Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries following fight at Toronto lounge

An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo.

A man in his 30s has been seriously injured in a fight at a lounge in Scarborough.

The assault happened around 5 a.m. in the Wexford area, near Lawrence Avenue East and Crockford Boulevard, just east of Warden Avenue.

Toronto paramedics rushed the victim to hospital via emergency run.

He is now in stable condition at a trauma centre, police said.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

