Man rushed to trauma centre after shooting in Toronto

One man was rushed to a trauma centre Wednesday following a shooting just west of the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

It happened near College Street and Ossington Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.

Police said officers were called to the area for reports of a shooting and a man in his 20s was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.