Man's body discovered in Kamloops, police say death appears to be isolated but suspicious
A man's body was found in Kamloops early Tuesday and police say they're treating the circumstances around the death as suspicious.
Kamloops RCMP said in a statement that they discovered a deceased male in the 600 block of Paul Lake Road, shortly after receiving a report about a sudden death in the area around 12:30 a.m.
“The death appears to be an isolated incident,” wrote Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit, which has taken over the investigation.
Paul Lake Road remained closed as of 2 p.m. Tuesday to allow investigators to process the scene. Motorists are being asked to find an alternative route.
Anyone with information about the death can contact investigators at 1-877-987-8477.
A spokesperson for the RCMP E Division was unable to provide any details beyond what was included in the statement.
