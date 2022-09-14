Man’s body found in Saint John River: Fredericton police

Police in Fredericton are investigating after the body of a man was found in the Saint John River Wednesday evening.

Police say the body was found by a fisherman around 5 p.m. by the Westmorland Street Bridge.

The Fredericton Police Force is working to identify the man, who they believe is in his 30s, as he was found without ID.

Police say they currently have no reports of a missing man.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.