Man’s body found near Pembina Port of Entry: sheriff

Sheriffs in North Dakota say a dead man has been found in a ditch not far from the Canada-U.S. border on Thursday.

Officers with the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office said a farmer that was working nearby saw the body in a field located roughly a quarter-mile west of the Pembina border crossing just before 1 p.m.

When they arrived, police found the man in a water-filled drainage ditch approximately 20 yards from the border.

According to the release, an autopsy has been ordered, and identification of the man is pending.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more information.