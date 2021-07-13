Man's body pulled from lake near his seasonal home in Muskoka

One man is dead after provincial police divers pulled his body from a lake in Muskoka Lakes Tuesday morning.

According to Bracebridge OPP, officers were called to an address on Mortimer's Point Road after the man was found unresponsive in the water near his seasonal residence.

Police say Muskoka emergency services, the OPP Marine Unit and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit removed the man from the lake, but "unfortunately, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful."

Police do not consider his death suspicious. An autopsy will take place in the coming days.

Police are withholding the man's identity until his family can be notified.