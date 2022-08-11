Man's body recovered from water in Huntsville: OPP

OPP is investigating after the body of a 33-year-old man was found in the water off Crescent Bay Lane in Huntsville.

On Thursday, just before 9:00 in the morning, the body of Huntsville man Ian Dzigas was discovered by someone in the community.

Police do not believe foul play was involved in his death, and the investigation is ongoing to determine a cause.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.