Man's death after police interaction under investigation: EPS

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in police custody.

On Sept. 20 around 1 a.m., Edmonton police were called to Shaske Crescent in South Terwillegar.

Officers say the man was reportedly acting erratically and may have been impaired, "while swinging an ice chipper at the ground and at a passing vehicle."

Police say they told the 46-year-old man to lie on the ground and put down the ice chipper, and he complied.

While he was handcuffed on the ground, officers say he went into "medical distress."

According to police, the man was given CPR until paramedics arrived and was then taken to the hospital where he remained.

On Oct. 2, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was told the man had died in hospital.

ASIRT has begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the actions of police in regard to the man's death.