Man's death in Whyte Avenue 'disturbance' ruled homicide
A man is accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 20-year-old on Whyte Avenue in early August.
Joel Genao, 29, was arrested and charged on Aug. 11 in the death of Ethan Taylor.
Taylor died on Whyte Avenue near 103 Street on Aug. 4.
Police were called that night for a "disturbance" in the area, and found Taylor, as well as a 27-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. All three were injured.
The case was rule a homicide on Aug. 10 after an autopsy, although investigators are still awaiting the young man's cause of death.
The 17-year-old, whose injuries were described as minor, is no longer in hospital, police said Thursday.
The 27-year-old was still in hospital. He had been seriously hurt.
Police gave no details about how Genao and those hurt may have been connected.
