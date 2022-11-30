iHeartRadio

Man's death on Downtown Eastside being investigated as homicide, Vancouver police say


Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ten days after a man was found dead in an apartment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, police have announced they are investigating a homicide.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Joseph Kelly. He was found in a suite in a building on East Hastings Street near Carrall Street.

"No arrests have been made," VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison wrote in a brief media release.

No information about how Kelly died or why his death is suspicious has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500.

12