Man's death on Downtown Eastside being investigated as homicide, Vancouver police say

Ten days after a man was found dead in an apartment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, police have announced they are investigating a homicide.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Joseph Kelly. He was found in a suite in a building on East Hastings Street near Carrall Street.

"No arrests have been made," VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison wrote in a brief media release.

No information about how Kelly died or why his death is suspicious has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500.