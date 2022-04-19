Man's death ruled homicide after body found in Bradford canal: police

A man's death has been ruled a homicide after his body was pulled from the canal in Bradford.

South Simcoe Police say the victim's body was found Friday afternoon in the area of Canal Road between Simcoe Road and the 5th Line.

On Sunday, an autopsy in Toronto revealed the man died as a result of a homicide, police stated in a release.

They say the victim has ties to Toronto, but would not provide his identity or cause of death.

They say his next of kin has yet to be notified.

"Further information will be released when deemed appropriate," South Simcoe Police stated.

Investigators ask anyone with information that could assist police with this case to contact Det. Const. Andrew Smith at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, ext. 1043, or via email, or Det. Ben Irwin at 905-775-3311 ext. 1040 or via email.

Alternatively, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.