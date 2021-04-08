Man's death under investigation by Regina police

Police are investigating after a man died in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Wednesday night, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said it was dispatched to the area with EMS around 8:30 p.m. due to reports of an injured man.

When EMS arrived on scene, it was determined the man was beyond help and he was declared dead.

Police are investigating the death with the Coroners Service. RPS said no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.